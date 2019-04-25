A plan to install a mock monster truck beneath an electronic sign at Pacific City Hall adjacent to Interstate 44 has been revived, said Mayor Steve Myers.
The tourism commission asked for the display with a sign that said “Home of Bigfoot,” in December 2016. Plans were abandoned after the state claimed it was advertising for private companies.
Bigfoot 4x4, 2286 Rose Lane, established its world headquarters in Pacific in August 2015.
Ann and Bob Trent, Bigfoot managers agreed to construct a mockup of one of the firm’s monster trucks for the display.
At that meeting Ann Trent presented renderings of what the display could look like on a concrete platform or on the grass near the city’s electronic sign.
She said the firm would build a truck on oversized wheels that would not have an operating engine to serve as a beacon to I-44 motorists.
Tourism Commission members wanted to move forward with the display, saying the monster truck next to the Pacific electronic sign would be viewed by 49,000 motorists a day and would be the centerpiece of its efforts to attract visitors to the city.
“Bigfoot is known all over the world,” said tourism committee member Ricky Patel. “It is something that Pacific has that is unique.”
But the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) denied the request to place the exhibit next to I-44, calling it advertising.
Speaking at the April 17 board meeting, Myers said when he took office he revived the request to place the monster truck near I-44.
“That has now been approved. Bigfoot will need to remove advertising stickers, such as Firestone, on the side of the truck,” Myers said. “They have designed a truck for that purpose and the design has been submitted to MoDOT for approval.”
The mayor said he would now like to see a designer create a base worthy of Bigfoot.
“It would be landscaped and lighted at night,” Myers said. “The owners of Bigfoot are ecstatic.”