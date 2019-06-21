Some 27 show cars that will be on display in the 17th annual Pacific Partnership Saturday, June 29, will drive away with trophies.
Entries also vie for an additional four specialty awards.
Vehicle registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the show. The cost is $20 for show cars or trucks, and $10 for display cars or trucks.
Adam Krauss will chair the event.
Vehicles will line the historic streets in a six-block section of Downtown Pacific from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Portions of St. Louis, Second and Union streets will be closed to through traffic for the event.
An entertainment stage, which will feature live music throughout the afternoon, will serve as event headquarters. Jeremiah Johnson and four other bands will perform throughout the afternoon.
Food and memorabilia vendors will line Second Street. The Knights of Columbus will operate a beer garden at Union and Second streets.
The Pacific car show is the largest event staged by the Pacific Partnership and is one of the largest car shows in the region, attracting more than 600 entries and between 10 and 15 thousand patrons.
Awards will be presented beginning at 3 p.m.
Dave Clapper’s Show Me Auto Body is sponsoring the event. Dave Sinclair will sponsor the live music.
The city of Pacific fireworks exhibit, organized by Alderman Carol Johnson, will be shot from the Blackburn Park bluff that overlooks downtown Pacific closes out the event at approximately 9:30 p.m.