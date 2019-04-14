Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.