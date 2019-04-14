A public hearing regarding a conditional use permit request is on Tuesday’s county planning and zoning agenda. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Applicant Deb Giffin is requesting a conditional use permit to operate a real estate office in a nonurban and agricultural zoning district. The location is at 5089 Coleman Road, approximately 350 feet west of Highway MM in Boles Township.
There also will be a discussion of an expired conditional use permit during the meeting. The planning and zoning commission meets in the Franklin County Commission Chamber located at 400 E. Locust St., Union.