The Meramec Valley R-III School District (MVR-III) reported that the district’s overall score on the Annual Performance Report (APR) has increased for the fifth year in a row, with a score of 89.9 percent.
This is an increase of 2.8 percent over the prior year, officials said.
The standard set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for full accreditation is 70 percent. Officials said the district performed well above the minimum accreditation standard.
“We are extremely proud of the students, faculty and staff in our district and their commitment to making MVR-III one of the best districts in the greater St. Louis area,” said Superintendent Dr. John Mulford.
“Five years of steady growth is a testament to their hard work and efforts toward providing an effective learning environment,” he said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Second ary Education (DESE) released the APR Feb. 1 for all Missouri school districts for the prior school year, 2017-18.
The APR release date is normally in October, but was delayed this year due to changes at the state level in establishing scoring criteria.
Mulford also said that while administrators are glad to see the district APR score increase, they also recognize that a once-per-year summative score does not define MVR-III students, teachers or the school district.
“The APR is a score that is often misunderstood by the public and I caution the public on making assumptions about any school district based solely on the APR score,” he said. “So much data is used to develop this score that it is critical to drill down into the supporting data for a true glimpse of how a district is performing.
“MVR-III uses other formative evaluation metrics throughout the year, which research shows is more impactful to student growth,” he added.
Looking to the future, the district is committed to offering learning opportunities that develop the whole child, officials said.
“We believe that our students are more than a test score, a grade or an annual APR score,” said Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“The growth and steady improvements we are seeing reflected in our APR, affirms the great work our MVR-III staff is doing to expand our programs and provide more innovation and engagement for all students in the classroom,” Schwierjohn said. “MVR-III will continue to focus on core learning standards necessary for success in life, but we will also work toward expanding career exploration, internships, the arts, and individual student development.
“Together, we can make a difference by doing what’s best for kids.”
The Meramec Valley R-III School District serves approximately 3,000 students in grades K-12.
To access the full report for Meramec Valley and all other Missouri school districts, visit https://apps.dese.mo.gov/MCDS/home.aspx.