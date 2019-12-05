By Pauline Masson
Pacific Editor
A multifaceted project to improve the safety of pedestrians who walk along Viaduct Street from the neighborhoods north of Interstate 44 to the shopping and fast-food area on West Osage Street has been approved.
Alderman Andy Nemeth, who lives north of I-44 and has witnessed people walking in the area where heavy motor traffic from five roads merge and cross over, has lobbied for safety measures for three years.
Cochran Engineering crafted a plan that will both separate walkers from vehicle traffic and alert motorists that pedestrians routinely walk across the roadways.
Aldermen approved preliminary plans and specifications for the Viaduct Street sidewalk connection project at the Nov. 19 board meeting.
The plan includes a continuous path along the west side of Viaduct Street that incorporates intermittent sidewalks and painted crosswalks from Thornton to West Osage. Three sections of 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalks will be aligned away from the roadway.
A concrete barrier curb and safety rails will be installed between the sidewalk and roadway at the section between Thornton and Hogan roads, which is closest to the roadway.
Crosswalks will be painted where the new sidewalks cross Hogan Road and the I-44 westbound entry ramp.
A new 30- by 72-foot white midblock crosswalk across the I-44 entry ramp will warn motorists to watch for walkers.
Where the sidewalks approach the painted crosswalks, a new type of curb ramp with detectable warning devices will be installed.
On the south end of the path, the new sidewalk will connect with existing sidewalk that extends beneath the I-44 viaduct.
In addition to the road improvements, two 250-watt cobra head streetlights will be installed at the junctions with Thornton Road and Hogan Road.
Following review and approval of the project by Missouri Department of Transportation, the city will seek bids to begin the construction.