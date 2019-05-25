Wayfaring Sutham Nateetong believes Route 66 is the Mother Road to world peace.
So much so, this Buddhist monk from Thailand is walking the entire 2,448-mile historic route, just to promote goodwill.
The calming karma he radiates starts with wisdom wrinkles around his caramelly brown eyes, but finishes with his broad smile and the manner with which he deliberately folds his forearms and hands in a way that seems to swaddle the area around him. Even hummingbirds allowed him to place his hand near them as he’s walked Missouri this past week.
This Wednesday, Nateetong paused in Pacific for lunch at El Agave restaurant, reflecting on arriving at his more than halfway point. He started his journey March 2 in Santa Monica, Calif., and is heading from Missouri to Chicago, an end point city for the Main Street of America.
“If I want peace, I thought I should start with a small thing. I hope to spark happiness in the people I meet on the way,” said Nateetong, who hikes an average of 30 to 40 miles a day. “If our world has peace, then everybody be happy.”
Donned in a persimmon-orange robe over his clothes, a wheat-colored straw hat, white athletic socks, tennis shoes and a 15-pound backpack, Nateetong’s unassuming aura draws others in to listen closely to his views and blessings, even with his incomplete English.
Show-Me Hospitality
With the meaning of Pacific being “peaceful in character or intent,” the city was the perfect spot to show him extra Show-Me hospitality after he weathered severe weather in Gray Summit the night before.
When Washington resident Janet Lauth saw an online request to host Nateetong for lunch, she said it seemed to be a sign for the clearing and peace she personally needed.
“It was a true blessing to meet someone with such great happiness and desire for peace. He’s an amazing individual who will not let even Midwest tornadoes stop him on his mission,” she said.
Lauth added she hopes to radiate the experience of meeting Nateetong and spread “even just an ounce of the amount of joy, zest for life, inner peace and world-peace hope that Sutham carries within himself.”
In addition to spending years studying yoga, she also previously worked in India. She said Wednesday’s local interaction with the monk will be something she cherishes and will remember forever.
Marshall Gebert, a sophomore at Union High School, said it was an amazing experience to meet Nateetong, one that’s truly unforgettable. “I hope to see him continue doing great things and positively influence this world. He and his chaperones were very kind and welcoming. We talked for two hours, had normal conversation, and they also answered any of our questions.
“I hope everyone gets the pleasure to meet this great man and witness the amazing things he’s doing for the world,” he said.
The luncheon, which included a prayer chant in a Lao language, needed to keep on pace, because monks can’t eat meals or drink anything, other than water, after it turns noon each day.
Nateetong said he can nibble on cheese or chocolate for energy during evenings.
Unlike the common belief that monks are vegetarians, in Pacific, the quiet man ordered a steak with Mexican sauce and refried beans. He said his favorite food is a hot and sour Thai soup called tom yum. Its broth is flavored with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chilies and fresh lime juice, and includes chicken, fish or seafood.
Visits School
Lauth had arranged with Ketina Armstrong, principal of Zitzman Elementary in Pacific, to have several classes of children lining the sidewalk in front of the school when Nateetong walked by.
One by one, they bowed to him with folded hands in respect and curiosity.
After interacting with the children, Nateetong said: “The lotus blooms in the West. Children are the future of the nation. The future of Americans is peace and mercy.”
Life as a Monk
The 59-year-old monk was ordained a holy man three years ago. Monks typically live under vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.
Nateetong’s life before becoming a monk was quite different, however. He was married, and was a top political leader and speaker for the Thai Labor Department. He worked as secretary at the Ministry of Education, and was elected as a vice president of counsel in Bangkok.
He holds degrees in law and public administration from Thammasat University and Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand.
“I tried to save money by riding the bus to work for 50 cents each day and then would walk home, while others were driving Mercedes. I worked hard, but nothing really changed,” he said.
Because monks teach people how to meditate, Nateetong said he wanted to become one to make people happy by finding their center of peace. In fact, he said he’s meditating as he walks across America, indicating the combination is “like walking on a cloud.”
“The military coup d’état in Thailand also changed things,” he added.
He said his spouse was asked, and had to agree, about him becoming a monk. Although the two no longer live together, he said she considered the religious designation a blessing in life and they remain friends.
He used to play soccer and manage the Thai men’s volleyball national team. His good physical shape serves him well on his walkabouts, with many people commenting on his confident, brisk stride being challenging with which to keep up.
Each night, Nateetong sleeps in motel rooms, some of which have been gifted to him, or in a tent he carries in his backpack. There also have been some who have personally hosted him in their homes along the way.
So far, one of the most interesting developments that occurred to Nateetong on the walk was when he was surrounded by a pack of wolves in New Mexico. He said they eventually walked away.
He’s still using the same pair of tennis shoes that he started with and marched through snow in the colder states at the beginning of his journey.
Nateetong plans to arrive in New York City by the first week of July. At that point, he will have paced about 3,000 miles. “It’s like walking a marathon every day for peace,” he said.
During 2020, Nateetong said he plans to walk from Thailand to Normandy, France, to continue sparking happiness, harmony and a world with less wars and self-destruction.