The former Red Cedar Inn building will be primarily used as a history museum if the public gets what it expects, said Alderman Herb Adams.
Adams was one of about 40 people who attended a Red Cedar renovation study meeting at city hall Jan. 28.
Architect Tony Patterson, with the architectural firm Patterhn Ives, St. Louis, explained that his firm has a contract with the city to design the renovations for the building. He said the firm wants to hear from the public as it studies the building.
“When we are finished we hope to see the highest and best use of the building,” Patterson said.
The architects displayed boards that depicted a dozen possible uses of the building, and provided visitors with small blue Post-it dots and asked them to rank the uses they would prefer.
Uses included educational, which could consist of history and genealogy spaces; social, which could mean a visitor center and public use space; and economic, which could house a gift shop and a food or refreshment spot.
The architects also noted that the building could serve as a trailhead for a proposed bike trail along Route 66 and could house a bike shop.
Mayor Steve Myers said the meeting was intended to guide architects in their design for the future of the building.
Myers directed patrons to the display boards that showed similar projects the firm had completed, but he said the city is not limited to those uses.
“You can add any use for the building that they haven’t thought of,” he said. “We want this building to work on Day One and 20 years from now.”
Adams said that while visitor information and refreshments could find a place in the renovated building, to fulfill its promise to the public, the primary use of the public space would be as a history museum.
“You see where the blue dots are,” said Adams, pointing to the display provided by the architects. “The architects are asked to define the structural needs of the building and determine the cost to renovate the building for use as a museum and visitor center.
“The city purchased the Wolf House that served as a museum until St. Bridget School expressed a desire to use the building for expansion and asked the city to sell it,” Adams explained. “The city ended up selling the building to the Knights of Columbus and began a search for a new building to house the museum.”
The city looked at the Zitzman House, he said, known locally as Buzzard’s Roost, but determined that it was too small to serve as a museum.
The city then bought the Hoven House and began plans to move the museum and a visitor center there, but determined that there wasn’t enough space in that building, offered it for sale and began the search once again for a museum building.
“The Red Cedar was purchased as a museum and that’s what the public expects its primary use to be,” Adams said.
Patterson said his firm would listen carefully to the people who would use the building before presenting a design for the interior.
Former Pacific Mayor Jeff Titter, who founded the city history museum and serves as president of the Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogical Society, now a city of Pacific committee, served on a committee that mapped out how the building could be used.
“As you enter there is a small room off to the left that could be a gift shop,” Titter said. “To the right, a small elevated area could provide maps and visitor information. The former bar could provide space for refreshments. The former kitchen could provide space for genealogy, but the main space of the former dining room should be the history museum.”
Ginger Gallagher, former Red Cedar proprietor, said she’s excited with the approach the architects were taking.
“They seem to know what they’re doing,” Gallagher said. “I think it’s going to be wonderful when it is done.”