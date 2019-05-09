Pacific Tourism Commission members heard a request at its April 30 meeting that could change the way tourism funds are expended.
The Pacific Partnership, which organizes a series of public events that attract visitors to the city, wants a contract with the tourism commission that would pay the organization upfront to promote and organize the events.
The Partnership is one of half a dozen civic groups that ask for tourism tax funds to promote and organize their events.
Alderman Carol Johnson, who spearheads the annual fireworks show, the Downtown Business Association, Tri-County Senior Center, Liberty Field Veterans Walk, the Pacific Soccer Association and Pacific Youth Association have all turned to the Tourism Commission for funds to help attract people to their events.
The tourism commission budgets the requested amount. The organizations buy what it needs and the city pays the vendors directly for material or services for the events. No funds are paid directly to the organizations.
The Partnership says changing that could improve their ability to stage successful events. They say receiving tourism funds up-front would enable them to pay vendors directly and would free up volunteers to concentrate on creating the events.
“We really want to grow the events this year,” said Dan Rahn, Partnership president, who introduced the idea of a contract as he made his request for funds for the 2019-20 tourist season.
The Partnership organizes the annual car show, which brings the largest crowds to the city. The organization also stages four music festivals as part of its Sunset on the Plaza program. It also operates Monsterfest, a Halloween celebration and Christmas on the Plaza, which kicks off the annual holiday season.
Rahn said the events bring between 20,000 and 23,000 visitors downtown.
The Partnership logged 1,062 volunteers last year. At a calculated rate of $20 an hour, the Partnership would be adding more than $21,000 to stage the four events.
Last year, the tourism commission budgeted $16,000 for three Partnership events, the car show, music shows and Christmas on the Plaza. Monsterfest was budgeted at $4,000.
This year all four events were included in one application. The commission added $20,000 to the budget for the four events.
Rahn said this year Partnership leaders hope to increase attendance at the Friday evening music festival by bringing food trucks and better bands to the events.
The Partnership incurs costs on the events, which the city pays, on advertising the events on radio, in newspapers, and on billboards on Interstate 44.
Rahn said he wanted to start a dialogue about a contract for services between the tourism commission and the Partnership and was not requesting action at that meeting. He said a contract that would include the up-front payment would allow the Partnership to pay vendors directly and free up volunteers from the process of negotiating with vendors, taking bids or invoices to the city, and getting a check for the material or service.
Alderman Herb Adams, who serves as liaison to the tourism commission, asked how the city would account for funds if a lump sum were to be given to the Partnership.
Rahn said the city could either pay the Partnership a set amount for each event or each category. He said having the funds in the Partnership account would free the organization up to spend money more easily on T-shirts and trophies.
“And it would depend on you all being satisfied with events being successful,” Rahn said.
City Administrator Steve Roth said he would be reluctant to give the Partnership a lump sum up-front.
“We might make some type of periodic payments, but there would be performance measures such as proof that they produced the event, and proof of advertising,” Roth said. “If measures were not met there would be a penalty or we could void the contract.”
Explains Background
Bill McLaren, Tourism Commission chair, said the idea of a contract had been discussed for the last five years and he would like to consider it.
McLaren has been involved in public events, the Pacific Partnership and the tourism commission for more than 15 years. He formed the Pacific Community Action Committee (PCAC) in 2002, which was a coalition of local civic organizations.
The goal of the PCAC was to coordinate local activities so organizations did not plan events at the same time. A coordinated calendar also would free organizations to help each other.
The PCAC raised money from local businesses to advertise and stage events, such as Founders Day/Pride Day, Carving for a Miracle, Cruise Night, a Barbecue & Bluegrass Festival, Railroad Days, and Christmas on the Plaza.
Then Mayor Jill Pigg and Jim McHugh formed the Pacific Partnership to help bring life back to downtown. One of its primary objectives was to develop the former city maintenance department lot on South First into today’s Pacific Station Plaza.
In November 2008, the PCAC merged with the Pacific Partnership with McLaren as president. The following year, the Partnership took responsibility to plan and promote Railroad Days, Cruise Night, the Great Pacific Barbecue, and Christmas on the Plaza, and continue to move forward with the Pacific Station Plaza project.
Pacific businesses were asked to provide funds to put on the events.
McLaren, the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce and a group of volunteers lobbied the city to ask voters to approve a bed tax to promote tourism in the city. Voters approved the tourism tax in April 2007 and the motels began collecting the tax in 2008.
McLaren said he wants to continue the discussion about a contract between tourism and the Partnership. He said paying the partnership up-front would enable volunteers to spend more time on organizing events.
He said there are several ways a contract could work that would satisfy the city’s accounting needs, such as a line of credit that would enable the Partnership to expend funds as needed and then turn in invoices to the city.
Rahn said reimbursing the Partnership directly would work.
McLaren said the idea is still in the early stages and no request would be considered until more discussion took place.
Roth said he would be reluctant to pay any money directly to the Partnership without a contract because crafting a payment process that would spell out the best payment practice could be quite a task.
“It is a lot to look into,” Roth said.
Adams said the city attorney also will need to review the contract idea.