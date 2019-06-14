The Pacific Partnership says its request for direct payment of city funds for its four annual events was misunderstood.
Dan Rahn, Partnership president, made the request to the tourism commission at its April 30 meeting. He said the Partnership would like the city to enter into a contract with them and pay tourism funds budgeted for the Partnership events directly to the organization.
The Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation formed in 2002 that relies on the city of Pacific tourism tax funds to promote its outdoor annual events, including the Partnership Car Show, Sunset on the Rails music shows, Monsterfest and Christmas on the Plaza.
The Partnership already has a contract with the city to help organize Iron Horse Rodeo, which is a city event. The city pays the organization a flat fee of $1,000 plus allows the Partnership to retain the fees that the Partnership charges vendors to set up tents and offer refreshments and memorabilia for sale in the Liberty Field Park near the rodeo arena.
In 2018, vendor fees were $2,800.
Up to now, the tourism commission budgeted amounts to promote the Partnership events. The city paid the costs incurred to promote and stage each event directly to vendors upon receipt of invoices for service or material provided.
On May 6, following the April 30 request for tourism funds to be paid up-front to the organization for Partnership events, The Missourian requested financial statements from the Partnership.
Rahn provided The Missourian with a budget summary that contained total revenues and expenditures. When the newspaper requested more information, Rahn said the Partnership Board of Directors had considered the request for a financial statement and voted to provide only the summary.
The summary indicated that the Partnership had revenue of $63,781 in 2017 and expenses of $61,164. Income in 2018 was $61,068 with expenses of $53,974 and income in 2019 of $49,117 with expenses of $44,742.
These figures do not include the tourism tax funds that were spent to promote the outdoor events because the payments were made to the vendors.
The tourism commission creates a budget each year, which includes line items to promote local tourism events, including those of the Partnership events, the Downtown Business Association, the senior center, Liberty Field Veterans Walking Museum and the city’s annual fireworks exhibit and city’s Iron Horse Rodeo.
The Partnership events make up the largest portion of those funds.
The tourism budgets include $20,000 for Partnership events for each of the past three years.
Rahn said what the Partnership was asking of the tourism commission on April 30 was just to simplify the procedure for the organization to negotiate with vendors and make payments to them.
“The way we do it now, we get a bill and take it to Kim (Barfield/city clerk) at city hall and she writes the check,” Rahn said. “We really didn’t finalize anything at the tourism commission meeting. We were just having a discussion.”
The Missourian raised questions about the financial arrangement between the city and the Partnership after a dispute over Partnership funds that arose following the 2017 and 2018 Iron Horse Rodeos.
In 2017, the city collector reported that $7,200 was raised in sponsorships. The Partnership was not asked to remit those funds to the city. No report was available on the amount raised for renting park space to vendors, the collector said.
The Partnership provided The Missourian with a copy of its tax return for 2017, which showed that the Partnership received $121,255 in public support for that year, including $55,035 in gifts, grants, contributions and membership fees; $64,920 from admissions, merchandise sold or services performed; and $1,300 in other income.
The return showed that for the year 2017, the Partnership incurred expenses of $1,757 for conferences, conventions and meetings; $581 for supplies; $2,250 in contributions; and $261 in downtown development expenses. The return shows that the Partnership has $11,554 in assets.
For the 2018 rodeo, in addition to its flat fee of $1,000 and $2,800 in in vendor fees, the 2018 Partnership solicited sponsorships for the rodeo from local businesses, which raised $8,200.
Initially, the Partnership kept the sponsorship funds, believing because it solicited the sponsorships the funds belonged to the organization.
The city argued that the rodeo was not intended as a fundraising event for the Partnership. City officials also said that the city hosted the rodeo with the intention that funds raised above the cost of the event would be used to improve Liberty Field.
After negotiations between city and Partnership officials, the Partnership agreed to spend the 2018 sponsorship funds to purchase new bleachers for the rodeo.
Speaking at the May 7 board meeting, Rahn said the organization had allocated $7,638 to purchase the bleachers, but when it sought quotes the cost was $9,450.
Alderman Herb Adams made a motion that the city pay $1,112 to cover the difference to make certain that the bleachers will be here for the 2019 events.
Rahn said the Partnership would order the bleachers immediately.