Plans are underway to block off an eight-block section of Downtown Pacific for the Pacific Partnership’s 17th annual car show Saturday, June 29.
Adam Krauss will chair the event.
Registration for competition and exhibition vehicles begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 for show cars and trucks and $10 for display car trucks that will be displayed, but not eligible for judging of awards.
Trophies will be presented for 27 show classes and four specialty awards.
Once registered, vehicles in an array of categories and ages will line St. Louis and Union streets from First to Fourth Street and First Street from St. Louis to Union.
Refreshment and memorabilia booths will line Second Street from St. Louis to Union.
A stage will be set up at the south end of Second Street for entertainment, car show announcements and distribution of trophies.
Ridge Rodders Car Club of Villa Ridge is a co-sponsor of the event, and assists with registration and judges the entries.
The awards will be presented beginning at 3 p.m.
The Pacific Car Show is the largest event staged by the Pacific Partnership and is one of the largest car shows in the region, attracting more than 600 entries.
Dave Clapper’s Show Me Auto Body sponsors the event. Dave Sinclair sponsors live music.
The city of Pacific fireworks exhibit, organized by Alderman Carol Johnson, will be shot from the Blackburn Park bluff that overlooks downtown Pacific. The fireworks will close out the event at approximately 9:30 p.m.