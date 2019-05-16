Some aldermen want to wait for results of an expert review before spending park and stormwater funds, but others say they want to make sure that the split between the two is fair.
Since voters in April approved Prop P, a special half-cent sales tax to benefit parks and stormwater improvements, aldermen have debated how to divide the estimated $400,000 a year between the two needs.
All agree that the city parks need to be improved and there are stormwater issues through much of the city.
In a compromise at the April 2 meeting, aldermen agreed to hire an engineer to review the city’s entire park system and stormwater needs and provide a report that aldermen would use to allocate the funds.
Speaking at the May 7 board meeting, Alderman Ed Gass made a motion to create an ordinance to divide the taxes 50-50 between parks and stormwater, but Alderman Andy Nemeth said that action would violate the earlier promise to voters that the board would hire an expert to review the needs before any funds would be allocated.
Nemeth said he agreed that stormwater needs should be a priority, but at some point if stormwater problems are alleviated a larger portion might go to parks.
City Administrator Steve Roth said procedurally the idea is to establish funds and reserves and spending would be done through the budget process.
Gass said he felt a motion was needed to assure that aldermen would know how funds were to be spent.
“The board will control it, but it should be done within the context of the budget,” Roth said.
Alderman Herb Adams said he agreed with the sentiment of both.
“What Ed (Gass) is attempting to do is establish a firm number from this point forward,” Adams said.
Nemeth said he did not want to see the split locked in by ordinance.
“In two years we might be done with stormwater and most of the funds would go to parks,” he said.
Gass stood his ground saying he did not want to see a time when all the funds went to parks and none to stormwater.
“I want to set an even split,” he said. “The people voted on it. I’d like to see us do it in ordinance form.”
Adams said he heard some aldermen saying 90 percent for stormwater and another saying 90 percent for parks, but he did not think voters’ approval favored one use over the other.
“Citizens made a clean support of the tax with a 75 percent yes vote,” he said. “I don’t think the vote represents one use over the other. Throughout the campaign we said we thought both were important and 50-50 sounds fair to most people.”
Nemeth said aldermen had agreed to do a review of parks and streets.
“We have to stand behind what we committed,” he said.
Gass said he feels aldermen should have had an agreement before the measure went to voters.
“I brought this up in the beginning,” he said.
Mayor Steve Myers said he respectfully asks that the board wait until the evaluations are done before splitting the funds.
Alderman Carol Johnson said she’s concerned about spending money on the evaluations.
“We are spending more money on evaluations to tell us (aldermen) how to spend the money,” she said. “We should do what we think is best for the city.”
Johnson also said no board can bind another board.
“If we make it 50-50 tonight, it can be reallocated,” she said. “It can all be reconsidered and redone.”
City Attorney Bob Jones said Johnson is right.
“I’m reluctant to put money in the budget to tell us how to manage our money,” Johnson said.
Drew Stotler said he would like to see a disinterested third party give aldermen the layout of needs.
Adams said it’s wise to hire professional people to advise the board so members can make intelligent decisions on how to spend the money.
Johnson said if the city is going to hire a professional, aldermen should meet with that person before the study begins.
“I suggest that we all have some input with the people we hire to do this study,” she said. “Parks, Robert Brueggemann and aldermen should all have a voice at the table.”
Aldermen allowed the motion to split the funds to die without a second.
“All in all this was a good discussion,” Adams said. “Everybody got involved.”