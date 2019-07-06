By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
With the promise of new revenue from Prop P beginning in October, officials say they want to be ready in the spring of 2020 to begin a plan to improve the city park system.
The city will seek the help of a professional planning firm with experience in crafting parks master plans.
Aldermen approved a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the assignment at the July 2 board meeting. They hope to have a plan in place early in 2020.
The city may get some help in funding the study from the St. Louis County municipal parks grant program.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the grant program has a $7,500 grant available for parks studies. The deadline for applications for the grant is July 26.
The municipal grant program provided the funds to purchase Jensen’s Point as a city park and to improve the exterior grounds of the Red Cedar Inn property, which the city identifies as part of the park system.
The city owns and maintains five parks, including Pacific City Park, which includes the swimming pool, ball fields, pavilions, bathrooms, playgrounds, tennis court, basketball courts and a dog park; Blackburn Park, located on the bluff atop Sand Mountain; Liberty Field Park, which includes soccer fields, an equestrian arena, bathrooms and a pavilion; Jensen’s Point Park, which includes a gazebo and patio area on the bluff; and Adam’s Garden, a minipark at the foot of Blackburn Park designed as a memorial park to children.
The consultant will be asked to look at the city’s long-range hope for a trail system including Meramec River frontage and a proposed trail between Eureka and Pacific.
Other park-like properties that provide recreational opportunities for citizens to be studied include the Hawthorne subdivision detention pond, flood plain buyout properties that must be retained as open space, and the Red Cedar Inn property.
A major concern for any future plans for the park system is the city swimming pool, Roth said.
“It needs to be evaluated and some decisions need to be made,” he said. “Just painting it could cost as much as $30,000. We need to know the cost to renovate it, expand it, or even build a new pool.”
Roth said he has budgeted $40,000 for the study, but as he talks with applicants he would like to get the cost down to $25,000.
“There is no need to start from scratch,” he said. “We have the old master plan and the section on parks in the comprehensive plan. We can add from those.”
Alderman Herb Adams said he would want recommendations from the selected planners on what would be needed to expand and modernize the parks, including looking at building a small hall for pool parties.
Mayor Steve Myers said the study should also include the planners’ recommendations on what a city the size of Pacific should have in its parks system.