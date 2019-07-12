A parcel of land located at the east end of Park Street shows up on an 1918 Franklin County Atlas as a park, but a title search has not located any documents that deed the property to the city.
In the atlas, the property is identified as a park in Ault’s Addition of early city plats where it appears to be one city block in size.
The so-called mystery park is located east of Elm Street between Park and Bellevue streets.
Alderman Ed Gass said he recalls mention of the park decades ago that indicated it was much larger and extended into St. Louis County. Gass also said the property is extremely steep and would be difficult to develop as a park.
Some people have shown an interest in buying the property, which is heavily wooded, but the city needs to prove ownership before it can sell the parcel.
“It seems pretty obvious that Park Street got its name from this park,” said former Police Chief Jim Brune. “Ault must have set it aside as a park. The original plat of Ault’s Addition must be there at city hall somewhere.”
City Administrator Steve Roth said he spoke with Tim Melenbrink at Hansen’s Title and the company is searching for a title to the property.
There are plat documents from the early 1900s that show the parcel as a city park, but the original plat did not show that.
“At this point it still remains a mystery,” Roth said.