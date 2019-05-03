A local paper carton manufacturer chose Earth Week to visit fourth- and fifth-graders at Truman Elementary to educate them on the paper carton industry’s recycling programs.
Students learned that paper starts out as a tree and is made into a paperboard package which can be recycled many times.
A team from Graphic Packaging International (GPI) employees visited the school April 26 to show students the lifecycle of trees and cartons.
The team introduced students to Trees Into Cartons, an educational outreach program that highlights the renewability and sustainability of paper and paperboard packaging.
After the presentation, each student planted a seedling in a recyclable carton.
Students also took home their carton and tree unit to be planted in the ground.
“This is a fun hour for us as we educate kiddos about the paper business on a day during Earth Week,” said Alissa Krueger, Graphic Packaging human resources coordinator, who led the presentation.