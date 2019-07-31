A Pacific woman who collects brooches is trying to get into Guinness World Records.
Sandy Feller will display a portion of her collection at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch for the month of August, starting Monday, Aug. 5.
The collection will be open to public viewing starting at 2 p.m. that day.
Founded in 1955, Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.
A complex procedure is followed to determine which collections or other feats are included in each year’s book. There are rules that require an official count.
If she is successful, Feller will join collectors around the world who have their accomplishments recorded in Guinness World Records.