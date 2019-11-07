An appointment that has spanned seven years and three administrations has reached the final step for approval.
Last week, Betty Jean Sisco, Pacific, was named to the Missouri Brain Injury Advisory Council (MBIAC) by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Sisco, who has lived in Pacific for about 12 years, said her original application was submitted in 2012.
“This is kind of a reappointment,” she explained. “It was originally sent to Gov. Jay Nixon, but wasn’t approved by the Senate before Nixon left office. Then after the next governor conundrum, it all went by the wayside.”
Sisco is a certified physician assistant with the St. Louis Neuropathy and Pain Relief Center, Sunset Hills.
She holds a Master of Medical Science from St. Louis University.
“My passion is sports-related brain injuries,” Sisco said. “I also see brain injuries from motor vehicle accidents and military members.”
She is a USA hockey coach and is certified to coach at the NHL level.
Application
Sisco said she was urged to submit her application for the council by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, whom she and Nixon are mutual friends.
When Gov. Eric Greitens took office in early 2017, he cleared out all of Nixon’s former appointees to dozens of boards and councils statewide to replace them with his own people.
Then, Greitens himself was forced to leave office after the threat of felony charges in May 2017.
When Gov. Parson took over he vowed to fill the hundreds of vacancies on these boards and councils.
There are currently six vacancies on the MBIAC.
Council
Sisco explained the Missouri Brain Injury Advisory Council meets four times a year and its conclusions affect everything from youth sports, to state seat belt laws.
The goal of its 15 members is to represent people with head injuries, relatives of persons with head injuries, proprietary schools as professional groups, health institutions, or private industry and state agencies which administer programs regarding mental health, education, public health, public safety, insurance, and Medicaid.
The MBIAC studies and makes recommendations to policy makers to improve, expand, coordinate and develop a service delivery system, including prevention, for survivors of head injury and their families.
“The council focuses on helping people with brain injuries become active citizens of the state of Missouri,” Sisco said. “We make sure they have access to the things they need like therapy, financial assistance and support.”
The Missouri State Senate will reconvene just after the first of the year in 2020 and a hearing to approve Parson’s appointments should be an early calendar item.
If approved, Sisco’s term on the council will run until 2022.