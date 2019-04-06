Critters and varmints are creeping into the yards of some residents, knocking over trash cans and raising fears of rabies or threats to family pets.
Raccoons, skunks and an armadillo have been reported.
The animals are scrounging for food, state conservation agents say. If they don’t find a meal in a pet food bowl left outside, they dig through trash and leave a mess.
Speaking at the March 19 board meeting, Alderman Carol Johnson said she worries about the public health issue of wild animals and questioned what it would take to get the code enforcement officer approved to trap and remove the wild animals. He already deals with unattended cats and dogs, and feral cats.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the code enforcement officer is not equipped to trap wild animals. He said he talked to the Missouri Conservation Department and was told that the animals should be euthanized. His conclusion is that the city should not get involved.
Johnson disagreed and said she feels it’s a service the city should provide to its citizens. She wants the city to provide traps to residents to trap the wild animals. And once trapped, to transport the traps to a nearby state conservation area and release the animal.
A conservation media spokesperson told The Missourian that property own ers or their assigned agents are authorized to remove nuisance animals from their property. The preferred disposal of the animals is to kill them.
But for individuals who are unable or unwilling to kill an animal, they can be taken to an approved conservation area and released.
The conservation department provided The Missourian with the list of four approved Missouri Conservation areas in Franklin County where animals can be released.
There are rules on how to kill a wild varmint. It is illegal to fire a gun in the city limits. The easiest method, the conservation agent said, is poison.
But setting out poison poses a different kind of threat to neighbors’ pets or birds, said Johnson, who worries that some residents are not physically able to handle a wild critter. She used the example of an elderly woman.
“How could an 81-year-old woman kill an animal, or take it to a conservation area?” she asked.
Johnson said following the flood of 2016 when high water pushed the animals out of their normal habitat and a number of them found the wooded area near Thornton Road, the city provided traps.
Roth said he was not aware that the animals could be released in conservation areas and would do more research on the issue.