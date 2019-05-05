The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) will present a plan to help communities mitigate disasters, such as floods, Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at Pacific City Hall.
The overall mission of the plan is to help local governments and citizens know what to do when disaster strikes.
The city of St. Louis and counties of Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis worked with EWGW to revise and update the St. Louis Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the next five years, 2020-2025.
Pacific will host a workshop to introduce the plan to the public and ask for input from citizens.
The meetings will provide an overview of the planning process and invite recommendations from local government officials and citizens to identify priority issues and actions to help reduce risk from future natural disasters.
The goal of the plan is to identify actions that governments and individuals can take to protect people and property from natural hazards such as floods, severe storms and extreme temperatures.
City officials will participate in a hazard mitigation workshop that same day at city hall at 2 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m. the public is invited to view the plan and offer comments.