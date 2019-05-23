A product that had a short-lived role in the U.S. housing industry and was manufactured in Pacific was the topic of the Meramec Valley Historical Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) May 16 meeting.
Mickey Trost, with the St. Louis Architectural Historical Society, was researching how concrete played a role in housing construction when she came across a product called Calsi-Crete.
A little research revealed its background and she came to Pacific to share her research and learn more about the unique product.
Starting with the A.D. 118 concrete dome of the Pantheon in Rome, which is still in perfect condition, Trost noted that the Romans mastered the manufacture of concrete. They used it in buildings, aqueducts and roads, but the secret was then lost for more than 1,800 years before modern builders began to use it.
Portland cement didn’t come along until 1824. Thomas Edison toyed with building homes of concrete and a handful of the concrete houses built with his metal forms are still occupied.
But it was not a widely accepted method of housing construction.
It was after World War II, when homes were needed for the returning soldiers, that the housing market we know today, subdivisions, pre-fab homes and mobile homes, evolved.
A builder named Don McKee discovered the wonders of Calsi-Crete, a product that weighed one-third as much as concrete. He built 24 homes with the miracle product in the community of Winston Park. Some are still there.
Trost, who lives in the neighborhood, turned her research to Calsi-Crete. She learned it was manufactured in Pacific and contacted the historical society. She said she was looking for historical information about the business, its products, including owners, operators and photographs.
She wasn’t disappointed. Pacific resident Bob Schimsa, who worked in the Pacific plant from 1968 to 1972, was at the meeting. He brought photos of the five-story white building that dominated the east end of Osage for almost a century.
The structure was originally the home of the Hardstone Brick Company that manufactured white bricks from the white silica sand in the bluffs behind the plant.
Continental Materials Corporation later bought the building and began to manufacture Calsi-Crete.
Schimsa said the Pacific plant primarily manufactured roof panels that were approximately 2- by 8-foot and 3 inches thick.
“They were easy to assemble,” Schimsa said. “You made a slit in the side and slid a strip of Masonite in to hold them together.”
The product also was easy to manufacture. A mixture was gravity fed into a metal form and placed in a steam room autoclave with 350 pounds of steam.
A handful of houses in the Pacific area were constructed of the unique product. Bill Buscher had some houses made from it down on the riverfront.
Jim Mueller said the Arnold Viehland home in Pacific was built of Calsi-Crete, and he had help to reroof it with the Calsi-Crete panels.
“You used 60-penny nails and a 6-pound sledgehammer to install the panels,” Mueller said. “It took a heavy swing to drive through them.”
Harry Palmer said the Illinois State House in Springfield was constructed of Calsi-Crete.
As modern builders and architects shaped the U.S. housing market, Calsi-Crete did not prove to be the ideal home building material and the Pacific plant was closed.
Lloyd Duncan later bought the building and used it as a ready mix plant.
Patti and Jim Kimmel, Duncan’s daughter and son-in-law, were present at the meeting. They brought two bricks made of Calsi-Crete.
Kimmel said when her sister learned that their father was going to sell the building she went down and picked up the bricks as mementos.
Joe Bosse and Phil Zahn demolished the structure for their East Osage Business Park in 2002.