Shooting its highest score of the season, Pacific High School MCJROTC edged out Lejeune MCJROTC 1.058 to 1.049 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
With the win, Pacific MCJROTC is in third place overall. The team currently has a 5-0 record.
PHS Cadet Destiny Martin, who shot a 272, led the marksmanship team. The remaining contributing members were Leamia Perez, Preston Martin and Kaylin Dew.
Chief Warrant Officer Brian Cain coaches the Pacific shooters.
Lejeune MCJROTC currently has a 3-2 record. After the loss, the team is in fifth place overall.
Next up, Pacific MCJROTC will compete against Walhalla AJROTC from Walhalla, S.C. Walhalla currently has a 4-1 record.
Lejeune MCJROTC will compete against Stewarts Creek AJROTC from Smyrna, Tenn. Stewarts Creek currently has a 5-1 record.
These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition.
Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks, each team competes in eight games.
Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal win-loss record.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions, but adapted to high school-aged athletes.
Each athlete shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total.
The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleNewShooterLeague.