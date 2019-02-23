The Pacific MCJROTC defeated the Stranahan MCJROTC 1,017 to 933 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League — its third win in a row.
Pacific is now in third place overall with a 3-0 record.
Leamia Perez, who shot a 258, led the Pacific MCJROTC team. The other contributing members were Destiny Martin, Julia Thomas and Sahara Johnson.
Pacific MCJROTC is coached by Brian Cain.
Snapping a two-game win streak, the Stranahan MCJROTC currently has a 2-1 record. After the loss, the team is now in 16th place overall.
Next up, the Pacific MCJROTC will compete against the Lebanon AJROTC from Lebanon, Oregon. Lebanon currently has a 1-2 record.
The Stranahan MCJROTC will compete against Smith Station MCJROTC from Smith Station, Ala. Smith Station currently has a 0-3 record.
The teams are competing in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States.
Over 10 weeks, each team competes in eight games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal win-loss record.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions, but adapted to high school-aged athletes.
Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions — prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total.
The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleNewShooterLeague.