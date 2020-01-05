The Pacific High School Marine Corps JROTC varsity marksmanship team ended the 10-week 2019 National Air Rifle Sporter League competition by capturing the Marine Corps conference title.
The team was edged out in the semifinals when St. Thomas Academy narrowly defeated Pacific shooters by four points, scoring 2,162 to Pacific’s 2,158.
Pacific cadets finish the season with a 6-3 record.
In their semifinals game, Pacific marksmen were led by Amanda Benetin, who shot a 550. The other contributing members were Lucas Hicks, Leamia Perez, Julia Thomas and Sahara Johnson.
CWO Brian Cain, USMC (retired), senior marine instructor, coaches the Pacific marksmen.
“A big congratulations is really due to the team,” Cain said. “It was a great 10 weeks for our team.”
The team also qualified for the Marine Corps JROTC National Championship to be held in Anniston, Ala., during February 2020.
With 136 teams and nearly 1,400 athletes submitting their qualifying scores to the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) earlier this month, Gunner Cain said he knew that the competition would be extremely tough.
“However, boasting one of our best teams in the history of the program here at Pacific, I knew they would qualify and be able to go head-to-head with the nation’s finest,” Cain said.
Cadets Julia Thomas, Amanda Benetin, and Lucas Hicks placed in the top 15 individually, and the fourth member of the team, Leamia Perez, is currently 115th.
“The team has had a fabulous season,” Cain said.