A Pacific man was charged after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop and hiding from police in St. Clair.
Michael W. Brachhold Jr., 45, Pacific, was charged June 3 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with driving while his license was revoked, driving with a broken headlight and a seat belt violation.
A St. Clair officer saw Brachhold driving a Ford F-150 April 27 on North Commercial Avenue with a nonfunctioning headlight at 9:56 p.m. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Brachhold turned onto Paul Parks Drive, pulled into the Dollar General lot and fled on foot into a wooded area, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Officers found Brachhold in the wooded area near Plaza Drive and arrested him.