Pacific history enthusiasts say some of the most engaging local history may be held in the memories of those who lived it. So, they are calling for history buffs to share their stories in an oral history symposium at the group’s annual picnic meeting.
The society is looking for short and interesting stories about events, geography, people and lost landmarks.
Local raconteurs are invited to the Meramec Valley Historical Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) meeting Thursday, July 18, at the Tri-County Senior Center, which will focus on local lore.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. A covered dish supper will start at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
There is no cost to attend. MVHMGS members are asked to bring a covered dish, but guests can just bring their stories.
Recent MVHMGS meetings have looked at the images on vintage penny postcards and stories surrounding little known artifacts from an earlier time.
The current society was formed when the Meramec Valley Genealogical and Historical Society and the Meramec Valley History Museum merged. The combined society owns a collection of local history memorabilia that was formerly exhibited in the city-owned museum and is now in storage.
Former Mayor Jeff Titter started the collection to save items that might have otherwise been destroyed, or lost to history, had they not been preserved.
The collection will be moved to the former Red Cedar Inn once renovations are complete.
The society also maintains an ongoing local family history (genealogy) library in its Pacific City Hall office. Retired librarian and history writer Sue Reed started the collection by clipping obituaries and news items from local newspapers and organizing them for local researchers.
Today, volunteers still work every Tuesday morning to update and add to the library.
Following the merger, Titter and Reed became a prolific team, stitching together presentations on local floods, wars, lost landmarks and intriguing personalities. The group’s free public programs have revisited citizens’ experiences during building booms, floods and wars.
At a recent meeting, participants turned their attention to artifacts, which also have stories to tell. Harry Palmer displayed a vintage water pump that supplied running water to his family’s farmhouse and Janet Daniel displayed the remnants of a former village once occupied by railroad tunnel workers.
Reed has a unique eye for what to save, volunteers say. Some of the snippets of history have been reconnected with their origins and found their way into local history books.
The society has a catalog of more than 20 local history books that are offered for sale.
“It is all storytelling,” Reed said.