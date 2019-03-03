Pacific High business students attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) district competition Feb. 8 at the St. Louis Community College Florissant campus, where they had a huge success.
Garret Andreasen, PHS business education teacher and FBLA sponsor, accompanied the students.
Three students were elected District Nine officers for the 2019-20 school year. They are Jillianna Streckfuss, president; Larissa Fennewald, vice president of membership; and Mya Bedwell, parliamentarian.
In the competition, PHS students came away with one first-place win, three second-place awards, three third-place awards, one fourth-place award and four fifth-place awards.
Ashley Burt, Isaiah Knotts and Tyler Lambert won for their showing in broadcast journalism, which advances them to state competition.
Audrey Wood also advances to state after taking second place in business law.
Angel Martinez won second place for her presentation on computer applications and will now compete at state as well.
Shayla Malady earned second place for her presentation, introduction to business, and Jarred Snider took second place for his help desk.
Third-place winners include Mackenzie Arnold, Lillian Prichard and Audrey Wood for hospitality management.
Arnold, Prichard and Wood also earned third place for management decision making.
Laureen Boone, Zoie Delap and Cameron Smith captured third place for their social media campaign.
Fourth-place wins were earned by Trinity Streckfuss for introduction to public speaking; Jennette Raab for job interview; Snider for networking concepts; and Martinez, Isabelle Reeder and Jamie Vis for publication design.
Fifth-place winners were Casie Cullinane and Katie Paglusch for business ethics; Streckfuss for computer applications; Cullinane and Paglusch for emerging business issues; and Madison Mitchell for sales presentation.