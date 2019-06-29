By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Mayor Steve Myers will join civic leaders to attend the Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) Revitalization Conference in Downtown St. Louis July 24-26.
Representatives of the Pacific Chamber of Commerce, Pacific Partnership and City Tourism Commission plan to attend. They will join representatives from across Missouri who are focused on revitalizing their cities’ historic districts.
Speaking at the June 18 board meeting, the mayor urged aldermen to also attend the conference.
He said he wants the city to be armed with as much information as possible to bring new businesses to the downtown district.
The city of Pacific was awarded an MMSC grant in November 2016, at the request of the Pacific Partnership. The Chamber of Commerce and city signed on to assist with the project.
The primary focus of the grant program is historic preservation in cities like Pacific with old main streets. With guidance from MMSC community development specialists, the local community, business owners and civic groups set the strategy.
The overall goal is to create a new shopping environment in the historic district.
Since the grant was awarded several new businesses have opened in historic St. Louis Street buildings.
First State Community Bank opened a branch in a renovated grocery store building at 302 W. St. Louis. Jerry Holloway opened a sports bar and restaurant in the renovated building at 147 W. St. Louis St. Lisa Gildehaus and Courtney Gullet opened G’s Barbershop in the renovated Knoble Building at 148 W. St. Louis St.
Wende Mason Conwell and Laura Shade Barr have purchased the historic Royal Theater building at 301 W. St. Louis St. and say they will restore it for commercial use.
The MMSC Revitalization Conference promises to bring together ideas and success stories that combine economy and history to assist grant cities like Pacific in their revitalization efforts.
Attendees who arrive July 24 will tour the Budweiser Brewery, including the Clydesdales stables, beechwood aging cellars, brew house and packaging plant.
Thursday events include speakers and seminars that offer civic leaders practices and strategies to engage their local community in the effort to bring more new businesses to the historic district.
For more information visit www.getpluggedindowntown.com.