Between April and June, Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842 donated $13,550 to area and international Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) charities.
The source of the donated funds is the popular Friday night bingo games held at the Eagles large hall located at 707 W. Congress St.
Children’s needs ranked high in the list of recipients of Eagles grants, including American Legion Boys State, Boy Scouts, CASA, Ninja Sports softball team, and the MVR-III Project Graduation, school lunch program, prom dress room and Safety Net for homeless students.
The Eagles also donated to backpack programs conducted by the Franklin County Back to School program, the Pacific Lions Club and Robertsville Masonic Lodge.
Fifteen FOE charities received donations to help fund medical research from Pacific Eagles in the four month period including diabetes, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, kidney, heart, cancer and the Jimmy Durante Children’s fund.
The Pacific Aerie organization has about 393 members and always welcomes new members.
A membership drive is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1-5 p.m. in the hall social room. The event will include a crawfish boil and live Cajun music by Zydeco Crawdaddys. Cost for the crawfish plate is $10.