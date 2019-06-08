Officials with Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842 met at the Eagles Hall Sunday, June 2, as new aerie and auxiliary officers and trustees were inducted in a formal swearing-in ceremony.
Each of the inductees in turn took the oath of office, vowing allegiance to the Eagles’ mission and accepted the official regalia of their offices.
Former aerie President Bob McDermott served as installing officer for the aerie, while Peggy McDermott installed members of the auxiliary.
McDermott thanked the new and returning officers and trustees for their service.
A dinner honoring all the new and past officers was provided following the swearing-in.
New Aerie officers include Jim Harris, president; Dan McClain, past worthy president; John Shoemaker, vice president; Jerry Eversmeyer, secretary; Jack Mosley, treasurer; David Muich, inside guard; Mike Noe, chaplain; and Tom Weber, conductor.
Five Aerie trustees were seated, including Mickey Downing, Jimmy Kleinberg, Jeff Filley, Loyd Harris and Bob Wors.
New Auxiliary officers included Heather Filley, president; Kim Walton, past president; Penny Morgan, vice president; Midge DiLisi, chaplain; Amanda Nemeth, treasurer; Gloria Weber, secretary; Carol Finn, conductor; and Joy Eversmeyer, Auxiliary inside guard.
Three Auxiliary trustees were seated, including Jill Pigg, Peggy McIntyre and Peggy Pender.
Pacific Aerie meetings are held the first and third Mondays of the month. Auxiliary meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays.
The Aerie and Auxiliary also invite individuals who are interested in joining the organization to the hospitality room on the third Saturday of each month.
Year-round Friday evening bingo is a major fundraiser for the organization. Funds from this event support charitable and civic needs in the community and in the Eagles’ committed mission.
The Eagles Hall is located at 707 W. Congress.