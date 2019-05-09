Despite a constant drizzle throughout the morning, the city’s new beautification committee completed its first project April 27 to improve the appearance of the city.
Clean Up Pacific Day was planned to clean city streets and roadways.
As volunteers showed up at B&H Market for the event, beautification committee chair Amanda Stotler assigned locations for each crew of two.
Working on city streets and along the Interstate 44 entrance and exit ramps, 23 volunteers, dressed in high visibility lime green safety vests, picked up discarded debris.
Over a two-hour period, volunteers netted 50 bags of trash from the roadways in Pacific.
The seven-member beautification committee was formed in November 2018. Members are Angie Hardcastle, Amy Donovan, Heather Mulford, Doug Spitler, Samantha Stotler, Jo Schaper and Matt Lower.
The committee is authorized to raise funds for some projects and will need help with physically performing some tasks.
Mayor Steve Myers said he formed the committee hoping that it would stir up a passion among citizens to promote a cleaner, more attractive Pacific and increase awareness of environmental issues or cleanup opportunities that bring out volunteers to help be a part of the transformation.
“The first beautification project was very successful,” Myers said.