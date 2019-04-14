Shooting their highest score of the season, Pacific High School MCJROTC cadets defeated Saint Thomas Academy 1,058 to 1,037 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League, finishing the season in second place overall.
The Pacific team finished the season with a 7-1 record.
Pacific MCJROTC was led by Julia Thomas, who shot a 275. The remaining contributing members were Destiny Martin, Kaylin Dew and Leamia Perez.
Chief Warrant Officer Brian Cain coaches the Pacific shooters.
Saint Thomas Academy finished the season with a 5-3 record. The team finished the season in fifth place overall.
These two teams were competing in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition.
Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in eight games.
Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal win-loss record.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic-rifle competitions, but adapted to high school-age athletes.
Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points.
The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleNewShooterLeague.