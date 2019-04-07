Shooting their highest score of the season, the Ozark AJROTC edged out Pacific MCJROTC 1,068 to 1,051 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
After the loss, Pacific MCJROTC is now in second place overall, with a 6-1 record.
Pacific MCJROTC was led by Destiny Martin who shot a 267.
The remaining contributing members were Julia Thomas, Kaylin Dew and Preston Martin.
The Pacific team is coached by Brian Cain.
Ozark AJROTC is now in first place overall. The team currently has a 7-0 record. Ozark AJROTC was led by Sydney Broussard, who shot a 271.
The remaining contributing members were Brody Baumann, Alexis Lake and Elijah Glenn.
Ozark AJROTC is coached by 1SG William Crawford.
Next up, Pacific MCJROTC will compete against Saint Thomas Academy from Mendota Heights, Minn., which currently has a 5-2 record.
Ozark AJROTC will compete against West Broward AJROTC from Pembroke Pines, Fla., which has a 6-1 record.
These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, it’s a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States.
Over 10 weeks, each team competes in eight games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal win-loss record.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions, but adapted to high school-age athletes.
Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing and kneeling.
Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleNewShooterLeague.