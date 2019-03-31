The Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) plans to hold a workshop Tuesday, April 9, to discuss zoning laws to regulate the growth and distribution of medical marijuana (MMJ) in the city.
The meeting will be open to the public.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will issue licenses to grow, test, dispense or manufacture MMJ-infused products, but licensing won’t begin for almost a year.
At least 24 licenses will be issued for medical marijuana dispensaries in each congressional district and industry watchers say prospective distributors are already scoping out locations.
DHSS has accepted 462 prefiled applications statewide, including 139 from growers, 252 from dispensaries and 71 from infused manufacturing.
Some 39 prefiled applications have been accepted from Pacific’s 3rd Congressional District.
The city of Pacific has received two inquiries about local legislation for medical marijuana facilities.
Applicants who want to grow, manufacture or dispense MMJ pay a hefty nonrefundable application fee, including $10,000 for a cultivation facility, $6,000 for a dispensary facility and $6,000 for an MMJ-infused manufacturing facility.
Applicants can have more than one license and pay the fee for each license.
DHSS has taken in unrefundable fees totaling $3.3 million.
DHSS will issue identifications cards for qualifying patients and primary caregivers who can legally grow up to six flowering marijuana plants for the patients’ use. Patients will be allowed to purchase 4 ounces of unprocessed marijuana each month. The cost of the ID cards will be $100 a year.
The number of medical marijuana users is uncertain but Amendment 2 that legalized medical pot in Missouri was based on the experience of Colorado, where 2 percent of the population have medical marijuana cards from their doctors.
The actual licensing process will begin June 4 when DHSS makes license application forms and instructions for providers and users available to the public.
Speaking at the March 26 P&Z meeting, City Administrator Steve Roth said the city cannot ban the growth or distribution of MMJ by legally licensed individuals, but the city can regulate such things as to time, place, manner, such as security measures, for medical pot facilities.
Roth said P&Z will be asked to craft new zoning codes to determine where medical marijuana facilities could be located in the city. He said once he receives direction from P&Z, following the workshop, he would begin to draft a proposed ordinance.
New zoning codes would require a P&Z recommendation and approval of the board of aldermen.
Amendment 2 says MMJ facilities cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a church, school or day care center but cities can lower the buffer zone.
Plan commissioners said before they tackle new rules for MMJ in Pacific they want to hear from the police department and possibly members of the board of aldermen.
Roth said an obvious choice for location of the MMJ facilities would be the M2 heavy industrial zoning district in the Dailey Industrial Park.
“If we limit MMJ facilities to the M2 zoning district it would be clear of the 1,000-foot rule,” Roth said.
Jerry Eversmeyer said he would hate to limit MMJ facilities to the Dailey Industrial Park.
“If pain-relief drugs were made here would we worry about it?” Eversmeyer asked.
Commissioner Donna Brocato said she does not want to see Pacific reduce the 1,000-foot buffer between MMJ facilities and churches, schools and day care centers.
Commissioners raised questions about existing pharmacies within the city dispensing medical pot.
Roth noted that medical pot will be dispensed only by prescription, which is basically a pharmacy operation. He said an MMJ dispensary might more closely parallel a liquor store.
Roth provided commissioners with a copy of the 13-page Amendment 2 that voters approved.
The purpose of the amendment is to grant the right to access medical marijuana.
DHSS will issue rules, which are subject to change, and implement all elements of MMJ use and distribution in Missouri.
The workshop will take place immediately following a single agenda item at the April 9 P&Z meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.