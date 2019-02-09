Orscheln in Pacific now has a collection box to accept donations of dog and cat food, pet toys, beds and other items for pets.
Items deposited in the box will benefit the Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS).
Laura Amlong, FCHS director of development, worked with Orscheln to coordinate the program.
The program is a community service activity for Pacific Orscheln, 2246 W. Osage.
Jay Howie, store manager, and five Orscheln employees joined Phyllis McCann, a five-year FCHS volunteer, to set up the collection box Feb. 6. McCann will coordinate the delivery of donated items to FCHS.
Lucy, a mixed breed hound that McCann adopted from the humane society two years ago, also was on hand for the kick off of the program.