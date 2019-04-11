After a local business said it opposes a proposed no left-turn sign near its location because it might steer customers away, city officials are reconsidering whether to install the sign.
Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann asked aldermen to approve an ordinance authorizing a no left-turn sign for southbound motorists on South Fourth Street at the intersection with Pacific Street.
Brueggemann said the intersection is the only one in the city where the street runs alongside the railroad tracks, which cuts diagonally across South Fourth Street at Pacific.
Aldermen gave preliminary approval to the sign March 19, but postponed final approval at the April 2 meeting when they learned that Pacific Lumber, located at 625 S. Fourth St., which is south of the intersection, didn’t like the plan.
Alderman Ed Gass said he spoke with Pacific Lumber managers and had concerns that the sign idea might steer people away from the business.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said there had been no traffic accidents at the intersection and he did not see a need for it.
“If I had my way, I would say no,” Mansell said.
Gass asked whether a stop sign on the south side of Pacific facing north would make the intersection safer.
Mayor Steve Myers said he would talk with Pacific Lumber and take another look at the intersection and would bring a recommendation back to aldermen.