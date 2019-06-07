Two Pacific police officers, who are credited with saving a woman’s life by talking her out of an attempted suicide, have been awarded the Police Officer Medal of Merit.
Officer Jake Rice and Officer Gary Watson accepted the awards in a ceremony at police headquarters May 29.
The officers were commended for their actions when they responded to a call on the evening of March 9, where they encountered a distraught 36-year-old female veteran who was about to take her own life.
The female, who suffers from PTSD, had a butcher knife poised at her throat saying she would kill herself in front of the officers on the scene.
Officers Rice and Watson talked with the subject focusing her attention to family members and others who care for her. After several minutes, the female placed the knife down and away from her and officers assisted her to an ambulance.
“The action you took that night, and the recommendations by your supervisor, you and other officers on the scene saved this subject’s life,” Police Chief Matt Mansell said. “I am pleased to announce that you have been awarded the Police Officer Medal of Merit for your actions on that night. This office thanks you for your outstanding dedication to duty.”
Mayor Steve Myers presented the award to officer Gary Watson. Nicole Rice presented the award to her husband officer Jake Rice.