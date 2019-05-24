Meramec Valley R-III School District sixth- and seventh-graders, adult chaperones and their Odyssey teacher will attend Space Camp next February.
The school board approved a request from Kyle Walz, district Odyssey coordinator, for the students to attend the Pathfinder Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala., at the May 16 board meeting.
Pathfinder is a three-day, two-night, structured educational adventure that allows students, educators and chaperones to explore the world’s largest interactive space and education classroom — the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Students will build a model rocket, train like an astronaut and work in mission control or launch as part of the flight crew on a simulated space mission.
Other activities include learning land survival techniques, flying air-to-air simulated missions and competing in a Top Gun competition.
They will leave Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and return Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. There are no costs to the district.