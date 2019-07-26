Mayor Steve Myers said a suggestion that the city install curbs and gutters on Indian Trail Drive could lead to residents tying themselves to their beloved cedar trees.
The short roadway that extends from Highway N to the Woodhaven Lane was described by Cochran Engineering as one of the worst roads in the city.
When Riverbend School was built, the Meramec Valley R-III School District rebuilt the section of the road from Highway N to Peace Pipe Drive.
Rich Gullet & Sons, which is constructing Riverbend Estates subdivision immediately north of Riverbend School, will rebuild the half of Indian Trail Drive that borders the new subdivision.
Alderman Ed Gass said the city needs to rebuild the other half of the road.
Speaking at the July 16 board of aldermen meeting, Gass said the city should rebuild the other side of the road, from Peace Pipe Drive to the end, including installing curbs and gutters.
Myers, who lives at Indian Trail and Peace Pipe Drive, said the residents on the unimproved section of the road would want the road improved, but they would not want curbs and gutters because they don’t want to lose the cedar trees that line the roadway.
“The property owners love their cedar trees and will tie themselves to them before they let you bulldoze them down.” Myers said.
No action was taken on the suggested project.