City officials want motorists to be aware that new traffic signals will soon be erected in several areas of the city.
They say the new stop signs and turn signal will increase safety at the intersections.
Aldermen completed the first reading on a bill March 19, giving preliminary approval, to four new traffic signs.
A No Left Turn sign will go up on South Fourth Street at Pacific Street prohibiting motorists from turning east across the railroad tracks.
A new stop sign will be added on Husky Way at the junction of Industrial Drive so motorists traveling north will have to stop before turning onto the entry road to the industrial park.
A new stop sign also will be added at Pacific Estates Drive at the junction of Thornton Street so motorists traveling south will have to stop before turning onto Thornton.
A new stop sign will be installed on Heritage Farms Drive at the junction of Highway N, telling westbound motorists to stop before pulling onto the heavily traveled Highway N.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said the stop signs are needed to slow motorists at the junctions where motorists pull into traffic moving in two directions.
Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann said the signs will be ordered and installed within days of final approval this week.