Improved parks, streets and stormwater mitigation will not be the only city assets funded with new sales taxes that voters approved in April.
Prop P and Prop S will begin to pump new revenue into the city’s coffers in January 2020. Aldermen say the new funds also provide the opportunity to grow the city’s reserve funds, also known as rainy day funds.
Speaking at the April 16 board meeting, aldermen approved a motion by Herb Adams to craft ordinances that create special reserve funds for water, sewer, parks and stormwater.
“There is presently a reserve fund for water and sewer, but it was not designated by ordinance,” Adams said. “We need ordinances for all three funds.”
Adams asked City Administrator Steve Roth, who creates the city budget, to recommend an amount to be periodically placed in each of the reserve accounts. He said funds should be regularly deposited as tax revenue comes into the city, whether monthly, quarterly or annually.
The city currently has three existing reserve funds. The primary rainy day fund has a $1.6 million balance, tourism reserve with $308,452 and the police department Prop P reserve with a balance of $20,908.
The police department reserve fund was set by ordinance to add 15 percent of Prop P money the city receives. Franklin County began to deposit those funds Feb. 6, 2019.
The police reserve account was originated by Adams to ensure funds would be available to continue to pay Prop P raises that police officers received, in case there was a lull or decrease in the amount of Prop P taxes that are forwarded to the city.
Adams said the general fund reserve of $1.6 million might sound like a good sum, but even that needs to grow.
“By industry standards, a city with a budget our size and with the annual revenue we receive, should have a reserve fund of $3 million,” he said.
Adams, a former mayor, said memories of when the city had no reserve balance in the general fund are a constant reminder that the practice of saving is essential to good government.
“In 2006 we worried that we could not make payroll,” he said.
The intention of the new reserve funds is not just to set aside money, Adams said.
“We’re not saving just to be saving,” he said. “The board needs to have a public discussion about what the intention of those reserve funds is and how that revenue would be spent.”
Adams said he would encourage a public debate among aldermen.
“This is a new term for me as board president. I want to get better at bringing out conversation from the other board members, on the floor during the meeting, not over the phone or over a beer,” he said.
“I’m working to make the aldermen comfortable,” he added, “to encourage them to come forward during the public meetings because their thoughts are valuable. The public needs to know exactly what each of us thinks in terms of their need.”
In addition to aldermen, Adams said city boards and commissions should offer their thoughts on how to spend the funds.
“Everybody should have input,” he said. “The tourism commission, park board and other committees or commissions that need city funds for their projects should have input.”
He said once boards and commissions have a request for use of the reserve funds, they need to come before the board of aldermen and sell the board on their idea.
“Ultimately the board of aldermen make spending decision but we will listen as the committees make their case.”