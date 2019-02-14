In a unanimous vote, aldermen completed two readings of a bill to approve the final plat of the 51-lot Bend Ridge Estates subdivision that Rich Gullet and Sons plans to build on Indian Trail Road and Woodhaven Lane.
The action occurred at the Feb. 5 board meeting following a heated discussion on the question of reading bills twice in one meeting and questions about a public hearing on the final plat application that was held without prior advertising as required by city ordinance.
Alderman Herb Adams opposed reading the bill twice. He said the intention that the time between the first and second reading of a bill is to give the public the opportunity to speak on the issue before a final vote.
Adams said he had made his position on two readings known to the administration and will not support the practice in the future.
City Administrator Steve Roth defended the second reading on the proposed subdivision saying there is no real opposition to the development so there were probably few people who might read about the subdivision and come forward at the next meeting.
Adams said his concerns are not about the Gullet subdivision. He said he’s in favor of the subdivision and is happy that Gullet has finally crafted an agreement with neighboring property owners.
“Roger (Gullet) is absolutely the right contractor to build this subdivision,” he said.
Two Meetings Key
However, Adams said there are good reasons for bills to be read twice in two consecutive meetings and it’s the responsibility of the administration or the building department to make that known to any business that wanted to build in Pacific.
Adams told a folksy story about his father raising hogs. Some of the hogs had rings in their noses, but the hogs with no rings in their noses kept trying to tear up the fence.
“That’s the feeling I get when the administration keeps trying us and put items on the agenda for two readings in one night,” he said. I’m not against this project, but I don’t see that it’s in the best interest of the public to be read twice in one meeting. We need to give the public time to know what’s going on up here.”
Adams said the time between the two meetings also gives aldermen time to do their homework, using as an example the recent vote on a permit to establish a bar and grill in the Royal Theater.
“If we would have had two readings in the same night, the Royal Theatre would have a bar and grill,” he pointed out. “But in that particular instance it was scheduled for a second reading at the next scheduled meeting. If we had read it twice in the first meeting it would have passed at the first meeting and it would probably have been unanimous.”
Adams said many members of the public approached him and other aldermen in the time between the two meetings.
“I followed their concerns and changed my vote,” he said. “Each board member that voted against that bar and grill, I’m sure tonight you are comfortable with your vote. But you only voted that way because you were given time to do your homework.”
Roth Responds
Roth said he placed the subdivision final plat on the agenda for two readings because in his judgment the project had no opposition in the public hearing process and was similar in character to the other projects that the board just recently approved which was why he scheduled it for a second reading.
“I would say that I don’t want to have this conversation ever again and I’m not going to schedule any item for a second reading going forward,” Roth said.
Adams then questioned how the public hearing on the final plat application was handled and asked Roth to explain it.
Roth said a public hearing was scheduled for the Jan. 22 planning and zoning commission meeting, but there was no quorum. He said he and Chairman Linda Bruns discussed holding a meeting Jan. 29 and agreed to do that if the city attorney agreed that it was acceptable.
Roth said he called City Attorney Bob Jones’ office the following day and spoke with one of Jones’ partners, Carl Lumley.
“Mr. Lumley advised that given that the rescheduled date had been announced and also that we were going to mail notices to those property owners that were within 185 feet of the subject property, he thought it was acceptable for the meeting to proceed,” he said.
“So how come there could not be a rescheduled public hearing?” Adam asked. “Was there a time?”
“I believe there was,” Jones said. “It was announced it was commenced on the 22nd and continued to the 29th. It was announced at the meeting on the 22nd.”
Adams referred to a question raised by The Missourian and asked that the reporter be recognized, which the mayor did.
Pacific Editor Pauline Masson said she raised the question of why no notice was published for the Jan. 29 public hearing when city ordinance requires that notices of public hearing be published in the newspaper and signs be posted at the property.
“It was continued, so that would satisfy the ordinance,” Jones said.
Masson said the Jan. 22 meeting was not continued because it was not opened due to lack of a quorum.
Mayor Steve Myers said it was announced Jan. 22 so anybody who would have been interested in speaking at the first meeting knew that there was going to be another meeting.
“My question was the requirement to publish for each public hearing,” Masson said. “Are you saying that you don’t have to publish for the rescheduled meeting? That’s my question.”
Jones repeated his opinion that the meeting (and public hearing) was continued.
Myers said even though there was no meeting Jan. 22 because it was announced to all parties present in the room at that night that there would be a new date for the public hearing that no other notice was needed.
“That satisfies it in my mind,” he said. “Anybody who was there that wanted to talk about it could do it at the next meeting.”
The mayor said he would like to move the subdivision along and asked for a motion to read the bill for the second time. Alderman Ed Gass made a motion to read it for a second time, but there was no second.
Adams said he would vote yes to read the bill a second time, but he did not want to continue to give administration a blank check every time they want to put something on the agenda to be read twice in the same meeting.
“That’s what I’m tired of,” he said. “They are doing exactly what it is human nature. You let them get away with it one time and they try a second time. It’s human nature. We have heard it over and over again all of our adult lives. You give them an inch they take a mile. And they are not going to stop doing this. We have been working together since last April, almost a year now, and they continued to do this.”
Myers, who is a neighbor of the proposed subdivision, said he was asking that the bill be read twice in one night because the public has had a tremendous amount of time and has been engaged in dialogue back and forth for a long, long time about the development and had voiced their opinions, strongly.
“And because of that we’ve come to a compromise that worked between neighbors,” he said.
Prior to the project, four different subdivisions have been proposed on this property and the neighbors objected to each development.
Process Concerns
Adams said he still has concerns about the process.
“What I see is that the administration is hasty when comes to certain businesses wanting to do business with Pacific,” he said. “We want to move quickly through this whole process. We want to eliminate steps. I’m afraid of that. There’s a reason for steps that have been in place for a very long time. This is government. This is not business.”
Roth said he strongly objects to accusations that he, in his capacity, is trying to get away with something.
“I never would do that with this board of aldermen. I never would do that with the general public,” he said. “I will not do that with any item that is brought before the board.”
Adams said he was not singling out the city administrator.
“I’m singling out what is on the agenda to be read twice in one meeting,” he said. “If it’s the mayor I’m talking to than I’m talking to the mayor.”
“And you’re saying I’m trying to get away with something?” Myers asked. “I think that’s very sad.”
Adams said he hates that the discussion is centered on the Gullet subdivision, adding he does not want to hold up the project.
“But here is what should happen,” he said, addressing the board of aldermen. “When people come to do business with the city of Pacific, the administration should tell them what our process is and they should tell them how long it is going to take to go through this process.
“They should tell them what kind of board they’re working with and what can get through the board and what cannot get through the board and then they (the developer) can decide if they want to do business with us or not,” he said. “That is what should be done.
“Everybody who is going to do business with us should know that it’s going to end up in an ordinance that is going to be read twice in two consecutive meetings They should never be led to believe that it is going to be read in one meeting,” Adams added.
Adams then said he was willing to move forward and read the bill approving the subdivision final plat for a second time with the understanding that from this point forward every time anyone brings a bill to be read twice in one meeting he will have the same objections.