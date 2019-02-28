Currently, motorists driving through Pacific not wearing seat belts cannot be stopped by police unless they are speeding or involved in some other traffic violation.
But that’s about to change.
Pacific aldermen asked City Attorney Bob Jones to draft an ordinance that authorizes police to stop anyone driving in the city without a seat belt buckled and issue them a ticket.
Judy Wagner, MoDOT area engineer, attended the Feb. 5 board of aldermen meeting, to promote the Department of Transportation’s safety campaign “Buckle Up Phone Down.”
Wagner said the department recognizes that seat belts and hands-free driving both save lives.
At that meeting, Wagner noted that while it is illegal to drive without wearing a buckled seat belt, state law does not authorize stops unless other traffic violations are involved.
Alderman Andy Nemeth asked Jones to research whether cities could enact a stricter law that allow the stops for only seat belt violations.
Jones said there is one such bill that he drafted in Ballwin that has never been challenged.
“One seat belt law was challenged in 2014, but the court found that it did not conflict with state law,” he said. “It is proper if the city of Pacific wants to do that, we can adopt.”
Aldermen asked Jones to draft an ordinance that will come before them for consideration at the March 5 meeting for the first reading.
The new law would go into effect after March 19, if aldermen complete the second reading of the bill at that meeting.