A seasoned fitness pro, who bills himself as a trainer for everyman, has opened a month-to-month fitness center that tailors fitness regimens to each individual.
Nick Jansen opened Vero Fitness Jan. 1 at 522 E. Osage in the East Osage Plaza.
Vero employees credit Jansen’s enthusiasm and his soft media marketing savvy with filling the training rooms the very first week.
Jansen posts lively videos on Facebook to introduce people to the center and the services and equipment available to members.
Membership is offered month to month, with no long-term commitment.
“If we’re doing it right, you will want to come back,” Jensen said.
Whether members are looking for a vigorous exercise and weight training session or a softer pace that keeps them moving, Jansen said Vero Fitness has a workout for them.
The self-paced approach to fitness makes going to the gym a friendlier outing, he said.
Personal training is customized to the member’s lifestyle to help each member reach his or her goals.
Running the full gamut of fitness training, massage, group classes in yoga, Zumba and pound, a high-energy workout with drumsticks, are available to members.
Vero Fitness offers personal training, couples training, group training, a holistic nurse to help with nutrition needs, and a staffed play area where kids can keep busy while parents are doing a workout.
Beginning next week the center will offer organic, portion-controlled meals that are a protein and green mix.
The hours are Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is closed on Sunday.