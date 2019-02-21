Patrons who visit the Tri-County Senior Center for lunch and social activities are getting older, said Administrator Jeannie Guffey.
But the individuals who guide the operation are getting younger, she noted.
Two new people were added to the board of directors recently — Ashley Mansell and Mary Beth Pigg were seated at the Feb. 14 meeting.
At the same meeting, Pat Dubuque was elected president of the Senior Center Board. Brian Smith was named vice president, Cindy Baker was named secretary and Mary Beth Pigg was elected treasurer.
Under Guffey’s direction, the building, which opened in April 2007 to serve weekday lunches to seniors, has morphed into a community center that maintains a heavy schedule of activities for all age groups.
Two large events are planned for the near future, including the Lions Club Breakfast Sunday, Feb. 24.
The center also is gearing up for its annual 5K run, which is the center’s largest fundraising activity. That will take place April 27.
On Monday, Thursday and Friday, St. Louis Bread Company delivers bread to the center, which is distributed free to anyone who wants it.
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and ham radio operators meet there regularly, and East Central College GED classes are held there Monday and Thursday evenings.
“There is something going on here all the time,” Guffey said.
Patrons play bingo on Wednesdays and Fridays and are treated to music during lunch on Thursdays.
Greeting card classes are offered on the first and third Mondays beginning at 9 a.m. Zumba is offered every Monday beginning at 10 a.m.
Jam sessions are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Sandwiches are available beginning at 5 p.m. and the music is performed from 6 to 9 p.m.
Free line dancing classes are offered on the first and third Tuesdays, beginning at 6 p.m.
The best gift the community can give to the center is to add $1 to the city water bill, Guffey said.
“We receive between $240 and $300 a month when residents check the $1 donation on their water bill,” she said. “But there are 2,300 water bills that go out every month so we could receive more if people would remember to do that.
“Our biggest mission right now is to increase our lunch crowd,” she added.
As the traditional senior center population ages, Guffey wants to make sure that all seniors know about the weekday meals program.
The cost for lunch is $4.50 if patrons buy meal tickets and $4.75 if they come only once. There is no cost for the continental breakfast that is available every morning.
For more information about the center call 636-257-6264.