A new city park where visitors can get up close and personal with a replica of a Bigfoot 4x4 Monster Truck is in the works.
The new park will stretch from the parking lot opposite Hoven Drive at Pacific City Hall to the mound where the electronic billboard stands.
The spot was selected as a location for a monster truck after MoDOT gave its approval for the display.
Officials wanted to create the exhibit as a tourism draw to advertise Pacific as the “Home of Bigfoot.”
The cost of a platform to exhibit the replica was estimated at $40,000, which the tourism commission included in its 2019-20 budget.
The city contracted with DG2 Design, landscape architects located in Eureka, to create a concept plan for the park at a cost of $2,900.
The conceptual design is Phase 1 of the project. There would be additional costs to prepare construction drawings and build the project, which DG2 Design expects to do.
According to the contract between the architect and the city, if anyone other than DG2 Design Group completes the project, the DG2 conceptual plans cannot be used.
The firm was asked to create a conceptual plaza design for an accessible walkway from the (Hoven Street) parking lot and or city hall, and an area for the replica Bigfoot monster truck, which is approximately at the base of the electronic billboard. Lighting, landscaping and security cameras are to be included.
Kristy DeGuire, engineer with DG2 Design, presented concept drawings of the planned park, dubbed Bigfoot Plaza, at the June 11 Pacific Tourism Commission meeting.
The drawings illustrated a sloped area with a series of large boulders, seating areas and trees with the Hoven Street parking lot and replica Bigfoot connected by a serpentine sidewalk.
DeGuire said the sidewalk would be handicap accessible, allowing visitors to get close enough to the display for photos.
The plans, which originally called for a display platform for the monster truck, were expanded into a small city park that would be accessible from the parking lot adjacent to city hall and the lot directly south of the elevated sign on the opposite side of Hoven Drive from city hall.
The park would include a play area for children with signs that promote other activities in the city.
Tourism Commission Chairman Bill McLaren, a grading contractor, said he’s unsure of the grade of the sidewalk.
“I like the concept,” he said. “But looking at the existing grade I don’t know if the boulders where they are located will work that well.”
Project Cost
City Administrator Steve Roth said one of the reasons for the meeting was to determine the tourism commission’s comfort level with the cost of the project.
The commission approved $40,000 for the project in the 2019-20 budget, but costs could exceed that for the expanded plan.
McLaren said it’s not his understanding that the entire project would be paid for with tourism funds.
“If tourism is going to fund this entire project, I’m going to be a lot louder,” he said.
McLaren said he’s concerned that the cost of the serpentine sidewalk might not be the best use of the funds available for the park.
“It could cost as much as $25,000 to put that sidewalk in,” he said. “I’d rather see something else in the design than a $25,000 sidewalk.”
Rick Presley agreed, saying he’d rather see $25,000 spent on the park area rather than for a display for Bigfoot.
“I like Bigfoot and I like the park area, I just think the funds should be spent on the park,” he said.
Presley also said any signs in the park should be digital because of the increased technology and reduced cost of the signs. He said he’s anxious to know the full cost of the park so choices could be made.
“Digital signs are greatly improved,” he said. “You can do more with them now.
Commissioner Jennifer Blakely said an electronic sign could be an asset in promoting activities within the city to visitors who stop by to see Bigfoot.
“I would like to see everything that’s going on in the city displayed on there,” she said. “We could include the concerts on the plaza, bands at Brown Jerry’s. There has got to be a way we can use that nice free big advertising to promote the city.”
Tourism Commissioner Ann Trent, who is the Bigfoot general manager, said she liked the idea of the play area. She said the company had previously created one with tires embedded in the ground for kids to climb on, which was popular.
Alderman Herb Adams said the final design of the park should be the responsibility of the tourism commission. He also said he would like to see all the suggestions that were discussed incorporated in one plan so commissioners could see what they were being asked to approve or remove.
He suggested that the designers take the suggestions and create a new plan.
“I suggest that you bring back something that includes everything you’ve heard and the cost and we’ll figure out how we can pay for it,” hr said. “I think this board should control the project and make a recommendation to the board of aldermen.”
DeGuire said she would try to have an amended plan for the next tourism commission meeting.