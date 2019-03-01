Pacific employees are no longer allowed to use their cellphones to talk or text while driving when they are on duty or working.
Following a request from Judy Wagner, MoDOT area engineer, city officials decided to join the Department of Transportation’s program banning the use of cellphones to talk or text while driving.
Speaking at the Feb. 5 board meeting, Wagner asked the city to join MoDOT in its “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign, saying limiting the use of cellphones will absolutely save lives.
Aldermen gave preliminary approval to the new law, by completing the first reading of an ordinance at the Feb. 19 board meeting.
The use of a cellphone to talk or text is prohibited while an employee is in a city-owned vehicle, or in his own car on city business.
There are two exceptions to the rule. Employees may use their cellphones if they are responding to an emergency or when utilizing hands-free or Bluetooth technology.
At the urging of Mayor Steve Myers, aldermen agreed to enact the law and asked city attorney Bob Jones to prepare the ordinance.
The law will go into effect when aldermen complete the second reading of the bill, which will be on the agenda for the March 5 board meeting.
The ordinance reads: “All employees of the city of Pacific, while on duty and working, shall refrain from using a cellphone while driving for talk or text, unless utilizing hands-free or Bluetooth technology. In the event of an emergency, while on duty or working, an employee may utilize a cellphone to talk or text without hands free or Bluetooth technology.”