Sunday services were held for the first time this past Sunday, March 31, in New Beginnings Lutheran Church’s new worship center off Hogan Road in Pacific.
After many weeks of work placing the finishing touches on the lighting, audio and visual equipment, the congregation welcomed many first-time visitors into the 10,000-square-foot addition built by Wachter Construction of St. Louis.
The size of New Beginnings congregation has grown substantially since it first began in March of 2000.
Pastor Joe Sullivan said he remembers the days when only one person would show up for a living room “Celebration” in the Sullivan house.
“It didn’t feel much different than a home Bible study,” he said.
But by the end of that year, 57 people attended their first official church service in the small meeting room above the front desk at the Diamonds Hotel in Gray Summit.
“We carted in a home stereo system, hung posters and set up chairs.” Pastor Joe recalls.
Ron Diekmann and Benny Voyles opened their 21st Century Martial Arts to the growing congregation in Pacific while the church staff searched for a new site.
In 2001, with an average of 60 people in attendance, the church moved to a 1,000-square-foot strip store next to the Bank of Washington branch in Gray Summit.
The congregation continued to expand and gradually took over two, and then three spaces of the four-bay mall.
In March of 2002 the decision was made to begin holding two services each Sunday.
By July of 2007, construction was completed on a 6,000-square-foot building on Hogan Road in Pacific. In 2011, another 1,500 square feet was added for better children’s programming.
Attendance continued to grow, requiring two, and then three services. By 2018, an average of 400 people worshiped at New Beginnings weekly.
This past Sunday, 590 people celebrated God’s grace in Jesus Christ as New Beginnings more than doubled its square footage with the opening of a new facility.
Since its start in 2000, New Beginnings has provided multigenerational opportunities to grow deeper and wider as a church through outreach and inreach events, discipleship opportunities, connect groups, and service to the local community through programs like “Serve Our Town” and “Operation Clean Stream.”
Sunday services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 791 New Beginnings Drive Pacific. People also can watch on Facebook live every Sunday morning.
For more information, visit www.nblc.net or call 636-257-4455.