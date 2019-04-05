Pacific will celebrate the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 2, with two events, both hosted by the Meramec Valley Christian Church Alliance (MVCCA).
A traditional prayer breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Tri-County Senior Center, 800 W. Union.
William Federer, a nationally known speaker and radio show host, will be the guest speaker.
The cost is $10 per person or $70 for a table of eight. All proceeds will benefit the senior center.
Tickets can be purchased at the senior center or by calling David Lange at 636-795-3615.
Federer is a best-selling author and president of Amerisearch Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America’s noble heritage. He will have a book table at the breakfast.
His “American Minute” radio feature is broadcast daily. His “Faith in History” television program airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.
On the same day, Pacific will host a prayer service from noon to 1 p.m. at city hall, 300 N. Hoven Drive. There is no cost to attend.
The service will be led by local pastors and community leaders.
“Join us as we join with others across America to pray for our nation,” MVCCA president said.
The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer is Love One Another. The theme comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:34, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”
President Harry Truman started the National Day of Prayer April 17, 1952, by signing the bill into law. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday of May as the official National Day of Prayer.
Each year, the president issues a proclamation designating the National Day of Prayer on that day.