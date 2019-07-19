The Meramec Valley R-III School District received a $15,000 donation from Tim and Summer Husereau, along with team members of the Pacific MORE Realtor group.
Tim and Summer are regular parent volunteers at Zitzman Elementary.
During the 2018-19 school year, Zitzman held a fundraising campaign to update the large playground. The Husereau team showed an interest in partnering with the school to help with the campaign.
On Thursday, July 11, the MORE Realtor team presented Ketina Armstrong, past Zitzman principal, and Keith Orris, incoming principal, with the donation.
Plans are underway to remove three original playground pieces that were put in when Zitzman Elementary was built. The project is set to begin early this fall.
Husereau’s team is continuing its partnership with the school by pledging to donate part of the funds raised from its third annual coed softball tournament scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at the Pacific Khoury League.