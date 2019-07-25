The Pacific section of The Missourian, which features news for the city of Pacific and the surrounding communities, will be discontinued beginning with the Aug.7 issue.
The Missourian will continue to report Pacific news and Pauline Masson will continue as the Pacific reporter, but the news page will be located inside the Washington section of the paper.
Citing a lack of advertising sales in Pacific, Missourian directors find it necessary to reduce the size of the paper. Some street sales locations also will be eliminated.
The Missourian, a family-owned newspaper of 82 years, will continue its primary mission to report community news. Local news has been the heart and soul of the organization since James L. Miller, Sr., purchased the Washington Missourian in 1937.
“We regret the change, but the cutbacks are needed to retain The Missourian’s strength as a viable newspaper organization,” said Bill Miller, Sr., publisher.
Pacific subscribers will receive the Washington Missourian with Pacific news inside.
The Missourian’s website, emissourian.com, will continue. The free Senior LifeTimes, which reports on senior citizens throughout the county, will continue to be published monthly; however, some pickup locations will be eliminated.