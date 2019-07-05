On Nov. 28, 1928, a jury found Bertha Gifford not guilty of the crime of first-degree murder on the sole ground that she was insane at the time of the commission of the offense and had not recovered from such insanity.
For months residents of Franklin and Jefferson County had been mesmerized as stories unfolded that as many as 10 people were dead after this Catawissa women volunteered to care for them as a nurse.
For her trial she was charged only with murdering three people, Edward Brimley and two little boys, brothers Lloyd and Elmer Schamel.
She used arsenic that she claimed had medicinal qualities, which she bought at Powers Drug Store in Pacific.
Gifford said she had been administering arsenic to different people for years with the hope of helping them. She also took arsenic to help her heart and make herself look younger.
She told the court that she had cared for the sick with no hope of reward and had always been kind to those she treated.
A string of doctors said a person would have to be insane to say such things and Gifford was found not guilty by reason of insanity. She was confined to a mental facility for the remainder of her life where she was assigned the duties of cook.
Gifford has fascinated Franklin County residents for 90 years. Those who continue to wonder about what she did and what happened to her will have a chance to hear an expert on the life and acts of Bertha Gifford.
Victoria Cosner, who co-authored the book “Missouri’s Murderous Matrons,” has studied the case of Gifford. She will speak at the Pacific library on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
The book also covers the murderous acts of Emma Heppermann, of St. Charles who also poisoned people with arsenic.
Barb Schweissguth, Pacific Scenic Regional Library adult programmer, arranged the talk, which will be held in the meeting room of the new library at 111 Lamar Parkway. There is no cost to attend.